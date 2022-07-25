Siemens establishes R&D operations in Shannon following €7m investment To begin recruitment for roles related to a multi-cloud hybrid PaaS/SaaS project Trade

Siemens Digital Industries Software is to establish a software research and development group in Shannon, Co. Clare. The €7 million investment will focus on high performance computing (HPC) in the cloud for semiconductor design.

Supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland, this is the first ‘Cloud EDA’ R&D group to be established by Siemens Digital Industries Software globally.

The group expects to create more than 25 R&D roles in Shannon over the next three years, focused on delivering cutting edge cloud HPC environments for Siemens EDA workloads. It plans to commence recruitment for roles related to a multi-cloud hybrid PaaS/SaaS project including cloud Infrastructure, software development, application security, DevOps, HPC & EDA.

Martin Gennery, Sr. director for Siemens Industries Software Limited and the site lead in Shannon said: “It is excellent to see Siemens demonstrate its continued commitment to Shannon as a strategic location by locating its first software R&D division in Ireland here. Due to Shannon’s central location in the mid-west between Limerick and Galway it has always attracted top talent. This expansion offers an opportunity to work on the latest technologies while benefiting from the work life balance delivered by hybrid working based in the mid-west.”

“We are excited about the new R&D division in Shannon focusing on Cloud development,” said Joe Sawicki, VP of engineering at Siemens EDA. “The cloud represents a step change in capability for our Electronic Design Automation (EDA) customers and harnessing its potential will be key for our continued success.”

TechCentral Reporters

