Siemens and Nvidia partner on industrial metaverse concept The duo also aim to advance industrial automation through full-fidelity digital twins Pro

Siemens and Nvidia have extended their long-standing partnership to create new metaverse use cases for industrial customers, as well as augment existing AI-driven digital twin technology across the manufacturing sector.

The deal combines Siemens’ open digital business platform ‘Xcelerator’ with Nvidia’s 3D-design and collaboration tool ‘Omniverse’.

The merger aims to create new use cases for what’s known as the ‘industrial metaverse’, with physics-based digital models supplied by Siemens and real-time artificial intelligence (AI) from Nvidia technology.

advertisement





Furthermore, Omniverse’s inclusion in the open Siemens Xcelerator partner ecosystem will streamline the use of digital twins to drive productivity and process improvements across production and product lifecycles.

Notably, companies of all sizes will be able to employ digital twins with real-time performance data, create innovative industrial Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and leverage actionable insights from analytics at the edge or in the cloud, the companies claimed.

“Photorealistic, physics-based digital twins embedded in the industrial metaverse offer enormous potential to transform our economies and industries by providing a virtual world where people can interact and collaborate to solve real-world problems,” commented Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens AG. “Through this partnership, we will make the industrial metaverse a reality for companies of all sizes.”

“For over a decade, our digital twin technology has been helping customers across all industries to boost their productivity and today offer the industry’s most comprehensive digital twin. When Siemens Xcelerator is connected to Omniverse, we will enable a real-time, immersive metaverse that connects hardware and software, from the edge to the cloud with rich data from Siemens’ software and solutions,” added Busch.

© Dennis Publishing

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?