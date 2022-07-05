Sharp expands IT service offering with new Skykick partnership Collaboration aims to provide European customers with seamless migration to the cloud and ongoing data management Trade

Sharp has announced a new partnership with cloud automation and management software provider Skykick.

The collaboration expands the company’s range of European IT services across Europe by providing customers with seamless migration to the cloud, as well as ongoing management to help secure data, the firm said.

SkyKick specialises in providing Microsoft 365 migration, secure backup and management services, which are designed to remove the complexities involved with moving to the cloud, help to secure data and simplify the ongoing management of Microsoft cloud services.

As a key part of its IT service offering, Sharp said the solutions will be supported by its own pan-European IT Service Helpdesk, which provides customers with 24-7, multi-language helpdesk support from its European Technology Support Centre (ETSC) in Warsaw.

“Sharp is excited to partner with SkyKick to accelerate our customers’ journey to the cloud, offering efficient management and providing reassurance that their Microsoft 365 suite of data is fully backed-up and protected,” commented Colin Blumenthal, vice president of IT services at Sharp Europe.

“This partnership supports Sharp’s ongoing commitment to expanding our IT services with next-generation solutions to meet the business demands of today.”

The collaboration with SkyKick is the latest expansion of Sharp’s IT services offering, allowing it to scale its cloud services through automated migrations, backup, and optimised operations. The firm says the move “cements its commitment” to data security and ensuring customer confidence, keeping data protected and always available.

