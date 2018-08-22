Shannon risk management company secures Cork City Council contract

Four-year deal will see software rollout across all council directorates

LinkResQ, a developer of governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) software, has secured four-year contract with Cork County Council to roll out its CalQRisk software across all of the council’s directorates.

Based in Co Clare, LinkResQ also recently won an award for excellence in enterprise risk management from Public Sector Magazine.

“Being recognised as a leader in such a competitive sector is a testament to the hard work our teams in Shannon and London put in,” said CalQRisk MD Paul O’Brien.

CalQRisk was launched in 2010 by Gerard Joyce and O’Brien, and since then has grown to become an innovative player in the industry with an established client base in the aviation, financial services, education and asset management sectors.

The company has been working with more and more clients in the public sector, advising on risk management structures and methodology, cybersecurity, and GDPR.

