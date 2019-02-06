Shannon becomes first Irish airport to introduce eduroam Wi-Fi

Students, academics, staff to stay campus-connected while at airport

Shannon Airport has begun offering Wi-Fi connectivity to university students, staff and academics from with eduroam – the secure global Wi-Fi roaming service for the international research and education community.

Shannon is the first Irish airport to introduce eduroam, adding to the 12,000 locations across 101 countries worldwide where it operates.

By just opening their laptop or smartphone, those from participating institutions around the world have Internet connectivity – across their own third level campus, when visiting other participating institutions and in public places, now including Shannon Airport.

Eduroam is managed in Ireland by HEAnet in collaboration with Geant and the global eduroam community.

Kerrie Power, HEAnet CEO said: “Eduroam is highly valued by its millions of users around the world and our hope for the future is to see more and more hotspots appearing in public places as they follow Shannon Airports lead.”

Andrew Murphy, Shannon Airport managing director, said: “It is currently available across third level institutions working with HEAnet and also in some HSE Hospitals.

“We offer free Wi-fi at Shannon but being able to offer this secure, dedicated service with HEAnet will enable students, staff, and researchers to be fully connected with their campus. People spend up to two hours at airports and a lot of that is downtime that they can use to get some work down and eduroam will facilitate this.”

TechCentral Reporters