SFI opens five Discover centres around Ireland

Primary school students explore STEM beyond the classroom Print Print Life

Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) is opening five Discover Centres under its Primary Science & Maths (DPSM) programme. The new centres will bring the total number to 59.

The network of SFI Discover Centres support schools to engage in science education outside of the classroom by offering workshops and other activities and are hosted by amenities such as include Dublin Zoo, Waterford Nature Park, Dingle Ocean World and Ailwee Caves.

The new centres are:

Arigna Mining Experience (Co. Roscommon) which will explore ways in which people use the earth’s resources and the themes of energy past, present and future.

Bricks 4 Kidz Creativity Centre (Dublin City and Wexford Town) which will provide Lego Technic workshops focused on imaginative and multi-sensory fun.

Laois Outdoor Education (Co. Laois) which will provide a guided tour of Emo Court and nature and science walks.

Cool Planet Experience (Powerscourt Centre, Co. Wicklow) where students will learn the science behind climate change, how it affects us and what we can do to help.

The National Reptile Zoo (Co. Kilkenny) where students will learn about reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates with a vast array of species.

“The SFI Discover Centres Network was established in 2005 and over the past thirteen years has expanded significantly,” said Margie McCarthy, interim director of innovation & education, SFI.

“Science Foundation Ireland is committed to extending the SFI Discover Primary Science and Maths programme beyond the classroom, which supports the National STEM Education Policy Statement. This network offers an ideal opportunity for teachers to bring STEM to life for students, in an informal setting.

“Engaging students in STEM outside the classroom in a practical and interactive way is central to Science Foundations Ireland’s Education and Public Engagement programme outlined in the SFI Strategic Plan – Agenda 2020.”

For more information visit http://www.sfi.ie/engagement/discover-primary-science-and-maths/discover-centres/.

TechCentral Reporters