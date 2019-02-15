SFI Director General Prof Mark Ferguson on Ireland’s position in the sciences

How the plan to turn Ireland into a centre of research excellence is progressing Print Print Radio

This week Niall meets Science Foundation Ireland Director General and Scientific Advisor to the Government of Ireland Prof Mark Ferguson to talk research with impact and the challenge of talent acquisition.

