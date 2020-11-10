SFI opens public forum for Covid-19 experiences

Adapt centre hosts platform to help 'choose the future' during Science Week Print Print Life

Science Foundation Ireland is calling on the Irish public this Science Week to share experiences of the Covid-19 pandemic and participate in a mass public debate to have your voice heard on what we have learned from this pandemic. This is a unique opportunity for the public to inform how we would like our future to look in areas of our lives that have been impacted by the pandemic.

The Choosing our Future public forum will focus on several topics which have had a strong impact on the lives of the Irish public as we live with the pandemic. The topics include, future of healthcare, our towns and cities, education, and societal change. Whether it is the realities of home working and studying, addressing misinformation, harnessing technology to make our lives easier and healthier, this is your chance to shape how we emerge from this pandemic together and learn from our shared experiences.

The results of the study will enable policy makers to understand the citizens perspective and to reflect upon often understated or hidden issues that have occurred during this period of crisis with a view to informing the design of future policies.

Science Foundation Ireland has awarded Adapt, the SFI research centre for digital media technology, funding under the Covid-19 rapid response funding call to create and host the forum – an online participation platform which will be live during Science Week, from 10-13 November.

Dr Ruth Freeman, director of science for society, Science Foundation Ireland, said: “This Science Week we want to hear from the Irish public, on how science can shape our shared future. Through the online discussion on the Choosing our Future public forum, we are encouraging people across Ireland to join the conversation on how Covid-19 has impacted how you live your life. As we respond to Covid-19 as a society, the role science plays in our everyday lives has never been clearer. In sharing your views on the platform, you have the opportunity to shape our collective future and the role science plays.”

To register for the forum visit www.choosingourfuture.ie.

TechCentral Reporters