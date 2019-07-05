Understanding data with Sense About Science’s Tracey Brown

We are awash with data but how do we know to sort the good from the bad or understand what it can and can’t do for us? This week we talk to Sense About Science ditrctor Tracey Brown about how to pose these questions to the experts, and how the experts can make the answers easy to understand.

For more on data science download Sense About Science’s report Ask for Evidence.