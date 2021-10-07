Sendoso to establish European HQ in Dublin

Sendoso has announced the creation of 100 jobs at its Dublin-based European headquarters.

The announcement follows a $100 million Series C funding round for the leading and category creating ‘sending platform’ which will enable the company to further expand its global presence.

The San Francisco-based company currently has over 500 employees across the US, Europe, and the Asia Pacific and will increase its workforce by 30% by the year-end.

New roles will cover a range of areas including software engineering, business development, supply chain and customer support with open roles already live for the new Dublin office and will provide further support for its 20,000 global users from customers including Comcast, Kimpton Hotels, Thomson Reuters, Nasdaq, eBay, and others.

The company is currently based in a temporary office, and a future permanent site will be decided shortly along with the location of the company’s warehouse where it will house its extensive gift options.

Michelle Palleschi, president and chief operating officer of Sendoso said: “We’re excited to be announcing these jobs for our new European HQ here in Ireland. The people we hire in this next phase of our global expansion will have a direct and meaningful impact on Sendoso’s trajectory as a category leader. We are looking to speak with intellectually curious, smart, and kind people that will be excited by having a direct impact on our best-in-class product offering, and our customer experience. We are also seeking software engineers who want to share their knowledge and expertise and provide us with the best solutions. We believe the addition of a strong, talented workforce to the global leader of a new sector is the perfect pairing.”

In addition to creating jobs, Sendoso also plans to stock locally sourced Irish products as part of its expanding database, meaning the company’s arrival will result in the support and strengthening of Irish SMEs. The company has a robust existing network of international partners and has doubled the size of its international catalogue over the past year. Sendoso will use this opportunity to further accelerate its catalogue expansion by working with Irish providers of unique and bespoke products including Stillgarden Distillery, an independent distillery based in Inchicore, Dublin, Craft Direct, a supplier of high quality craft beers located in Mullingar, Westmeath, Mookie & Boo, a luxury lifestyle brand based in Greystones, Co. Wicklow and Kin_dfolk, a premium lifestyle store located in Galway city.

David Ryan, European HQ lead at Sendoso said: “Sendoso is also looking forward to working with some great local providers across the country, as we expand our database of brands that will be available to our ever growing international client base. While our sights are global, we have a firm commitment to local growth, and we intend therefore to become a real player for the Irish economy and want to work with Irish SMEs in expanding their presence not only on a national level but on a global scale.”

Sendoso is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Sendoso is joining a thriving tech scene of fast growing and innovative companies choosing Dublin as the preferred location to establish its European HQ,” said Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland. “I wish Sendoso every success with its new Irish operations.”

TechCentral Reporters