Scurri raises €1.5m in latest funding round

Growth expansion plans include hires across engineering, product, support, sales and marketing

Wexford-based company Scurri has raised €1.5 million in investment to support recent accelerated growth.

A group of existing investors and associates including Act Venture Capital, Episode 1, Pa Nolan, and others (with J Meade Corporate Finance advising the majority of angel investors) continued their support of the company in the investment round, bringing its total funding to €8.5 million.

Scurri connects and optimises the e-commerce ordering, shipping, and delivery process. The software provider has seen a 55% increase in delivery volumes since the onset of the lockdown restrictions, in line with the current and long-projected boom in the e-commerce sector.

New growth opportunities have accelerated growth plans for the Wexford company. With support from investors, Scurri is fast tracking several key strategic hires over the next six months to accommodate longer term plans to expand into new territories. Required roles will span engineering, product, support, sales and marketing.

Speaking about the latest funding round, CEO and founder of Scurri, Rory O’Connor stated: “Contrary to the slowed growth in other sectors as a result of the pandemic, eCommerce is booming. The market for Scurri has now greatly increased and is years ahead of where it would have been pre-COVID. We are in a very fortunate position and excited about what the next twelve months will bring.

“We are also extremely proud and thankful to our amazing team here at Scurri,” added O’Connor, “who, despite the upheaval the crisis has caused, rose to the challenge and helped ensure the company could capitalise on the growth opportunities that came with the recent accelerated growth in the e-commerce sector.”

TechCentral Reporters