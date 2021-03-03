Schneider to convert 100% of its Ireland & UK car fleet to electric by 2025

Schneider Electric is to electrify 1,200 vehicles by 2025 for its own fleet. This will enable Schneider to directly reduce its climate impact by preventing the creation of 64,400 metric tons of CO2 emissions per year by the end of the transition.

It is also a vote of confidence in deploying a fully electric fleet complete with investment in AC and DC charging across its sites around the UK&I, with medium voltage and low voltage electrical distribution equipment. This will ensure supply, PV to generate energy, battery storage to store and a microgrid to monitor all sites’ power needs and usage which helps to develop and evolve Schneider Electric’s Sustainability strategy.

The scheme has been designed by a dedicated project team that includes a driver focus group, tax and treasury, fleet, Indirect Procurement, HR, rewards, payroll and communications.

“Electric mobility, coupled with decarbonisation, decentralisation and digitalisation of energy, is key to achieving the target to reduce global CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030 and put a halt to climate change,” said Kelly Becker, zone president for Schneider Electric UK and Ireland. “The core of our strategy is providing energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability and we’re already enabling many businesses on their mission to achieve a greener future.”

David Hall, vice president, power systems, added: “Schneider Electric’s commitment reflects our commitment to carbon neutrality, and our goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do and everyday our employees have a crucial role to play in positively impacting climate. This is another way in which we are enabling them to contribute to a more sustainable future by reducing emissions and our dependence on fossil fuels.”

