Kevin Brown, Schneider Electric

Schneider Electric’s Kevin Brown on resource management

Resource management and some news from a galaxy far, far away
Radio
Kevin Brown, Schneider Electric

18 February 2022

On this week’s show Niall and Dusty look at Google’s new operating system for aged PCs and Macs, the new seasons of Star Wars and Star Trek shows, and Schneider Electric’s Kevin Brown talks about the challenge of keeping businesses running during a pandemic.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

For more on Schneider Electric visit https://www.se.com/ie

 

advertisement



 

Read More:


Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑