Schneider Electric’s Kevin Brown on resource management Resource management and some news from a galaxy far, far away Radio

On this week’s show Niall and Dusty look at Google’s new operating system for aged PCs and Macs, the new seasons of Star Wars and Star Trek shows, and Schneider Electric’s Kevin Brown talks about the challenge of keeping businesses running during a pandemic.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.

For more on Schneider Electric visit https://www.se.com/ie