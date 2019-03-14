Schneider Electric’s Galaxy VS UPS

Small and efficient for edge and space-conscious jobs

The Galaxy VS from Schneider Electric is a highly efficient, modular, easy-to-deploy, 10-100 kW, three-phase Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) designed to meet the critical power requirements of IT, commercial, and industrial facilities.

Designed to address the unique requirements of edge computing and small data centres where space and access are at a premium, the Galaxy VS features a compact and flexible design with up to 99% efficient performance and optional Lithium-ion batteries. This can potentially doubling battery life, says the maker, which gives the Galaxy VS a total cost of ownership (TCO) that is unmatched in the industry.

“With its impressive TCO and availability, the Galaxy VS is a new technically superior offer that resonates with customers because it solves numerous modernisation challenges while providing Schneider reliability,” said Christopher Thompson, vice president, 3 Phase Line of Business, Schneider Electric. “Our newest UPS strikes the right balance for edge and cloud customers who need innovative solutions that are easy to deploy in this hybrid ecosystem. With its compact, modular design, the Galaxy VS can deploy faster and in a smaller space than traditional UPS’s, saving users time and money.”

The Galaxy VS, which has a wide power range from 20 kW to 100 kW (400V & 480V) and 10-50 kW (208V) with one global platform. It also offers full integration with Schneider’s EcoStruxure portfolio, and allows site managers and technical personnel to remotely monitor the Galaxy VS system status anytime, anywhere with the smartphone app.

Along with the small footprint, and longer energy storage life through Lithium-ion battery technology options which improve back-up restoration times, protect loads during repeated power interruptions, and provide longer life than traditional battery solutions, maintenance is also reduced, with longer up times through fault-tolerant operation.

The Galaxy VS range is also Green Premium certified, offering sustainable business performance by design and is available now.

https://www.schneider-electric.ie/en/product-range/65772-galaxy-vs/

TechCentral Reporters