Schneider Electric unveils digital portal to support Irish partners

Specifiers in Ireland can sign up for free online training courses and access to exclusive tools and software Print Print Trade

Schneider Electric has launched a new digital partner portal (PRM) to support specifier partners in Ireland.

The mySchneider partner portal is an all-inclusive digital experience that provides access to product information, training, and technical support. Through the portal, specifiers can register and access content for free to find the tools and resources required to expand their business, improve productivity, and gain expert knowledge. By utilising the online platform, users can access Engineers Ireland approved courses to get continued professional development (CPD) points. It also gives specifiers an opportunity to invest in their skills, remain compliant, and keep informed on industry developments to ensure they are delivering excellent service to customers.

New mySchneider partner portal for Ireland features:

Live and on-demand webinars to help get ahead of the competition, with information on the latest growing trends and product updates including cyber security, fire prevention, and software

Free online training courses that cover a broad range of topics including forms of separation, over-current protection, surge protection, power factor and harmonics

Tools and software including an electrical calculation tool and exclusive specification tool

including an electrical calculation tool and exclusive specification tool Product information that provides updates on new product information and technical documents, including industry trends and BIM files

“As the Irish market evolves, we are committed to supporting the professional development of our partners,” said Kelly Becker, country president for Ireland at Schneider Electric. “Digitisation and innovation are at the forefront of many industries. Keeping pace with the latest technologies, installation methods, and industry trends is therefore key to business success.”

Amie McCormack, digital transformation leader, Europe operations at Schneider Electric added: “We’re glad to be able to provide our customers, partners and industry professionals with an easy-to-use platform to save time and make life easier, with everything you need in one place. We hope that they are able to provide both useful tools and resources, dedicated support and courses that will ensure doing business with Schneider Electric is easy and efficient.”

To access the partner portal, register here.

TechCentral Reporters