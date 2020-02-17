Schneider Electric unveil short-depth Smart-UPS with lithium-ion

Provides simplified installation and critical power protection to edge computing and distributed IT environments

Schneider Electric has unveiled its new short-depth APC Smart-UPS with lithium-ion battery technology.

The Smart-UPS provides edge computing and distributed IT environments with critical power protection. New for the European market, the 230V models make lithium-ion battery back-up technology an economic solution for edge computing applications both in and out of purpose-designed IT environments.

According to the company, the short-depth design meets demand for physically compact, low-maintenance infrastructure equipment, making it ideal in environments where space is a premium.

It can be integrated into several IT systems such as hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI), rack enclosures or wall mounted systems. Used in conjunction with the APC Local Edge Configurator tool, solutions can be customised with optimised power, cooling, enclosure and management options for installation in locations ranging from retail outlets and branch offices to industrial, education and healthcare environments.

Lithium-ion batteries were designed to accommodate temperature fluctuation. It can support high performance at ambient temperatures of up to 40°C. In some installations, it can override the need for additional cooling equipment. Plus, lithium-ion battery technology can cut total cost of ownership in two through longer operating life and reduced service and replacement costs.

“Placing critical applications at the network edge presents IT operators with significant new challenges including management of greater numbers of equipment in locations that aren’t optimised for IT and lack on-site support,” said Rob McKernan, senior vice president, Secure Power Division, Europe.

“At the same time, power availability continues to play a crucial role and downtime has an immediate impact on business. New APC Smart-UPS with Lithium-ion meets these challenges, providing resilient power protection with cloud-enabled remote management for edge computing environments.”

The Smart-UPS comes with a five-year warranty and will be available from Q1 2020.

TechCentral Reporters