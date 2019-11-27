Schneider Electric Uniflair cooling portfolio expansion improves sustainability

Capacity improved by 25%, which provides more cooling without using more IT space Print Print Pro

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, has expanded its EcoStruxure Ready, Uniflair Chiller and Room cooling portfolio.

To maximise system efficiency, the new Uniflair Extra Large Chiller leverages free cooling. While the Uniflair Extra Large Room Cooling solution utilises extended water and air operating ranges, which maximises cooling capacity. This combination creates an industry-leading free cool operating mode at the highest ambient temperature. According to the company, this results in 25% more efficiency than comparable data centre cooling systems on the market.

The combined system offers industry-leading power usage effectiveness, which lowers operating costs and makes it an ideal solution for large and hyperscale data centre environments. Plus, being EcoStruxure Ready enables remote monitoring and management anytime and anywhere.

“When designing large data centres for cloud and service providers, consultants and customers look for a comprehensive system that can efficiently provide continuous cooling operations during any time of year or under any condition while minimising the system capital expenses” said Benjamin Smith, vice president of Cooling, Schneider Electric. “This new Uniflair cooling solution combines both adiabatic free-cooling chillers and room cooling to get both by utilising a modular, flexible and efficient cooling technology.”

Schneider Electric provides this system as an optimised all-in-one cooling system for cloud and service providers in Europe and Asia.

EcoStruxure is Schneider Electric’s open, interoperable, IoT-enabled system architecture and platform. It delivers enhanced value around safety, reliability, efficiency, sustainability, and connectivity for customers

TechCentral Reporters