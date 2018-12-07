Schneider Electric rolls out cloud-based DCIM

EcoStruxure IT Expert, from Schneider Electric, is a cloud-based data centre infrastructure management solution, now available in Europe, that brings secure, vendor agnostic, anywhere monitoring and visibility of all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets.

As part of Schneider Electric’s long standing EcoStruxure architecture, IT Expert operates with all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets, such as secure power and cooling, including the new, cloud-enabled Smart-UPS with APC SmartConnect.

According to the makers, IT Expert addresses the data centre industry’s need to simplify how data centres, distributed IT, and local edge environments are managed. The system provides active recommendations and consolidated performance and alarm data, which can significantly reduce alarm noise and improve overall site resiliency.

Schneider Electric highlights key benefits of EcoStruxure IT and its applications as:

Global visibility across the hybrid ecosystem regardless of location

Secure updates of mass configuration and firmware in a more simple and faster process

Vendor neutral data capture of device information, smart alarms, and monitoring of all connected devices through an open system

Subscription model ensures the ease of deployment and updating for any size IT or data centre environment

24/7 remote monitoring options through partners with EcoStruxure IT for Partners or through Service Bureau with EcoStruxure Asset Advisor. The Service Bureau or partner helps troubleshoot and dispatch service teams, reducing meantime to repair and improving system availability and performance.

“EcoStruxure IT Expert harnesses the data generated from any environment – from distributed IT to the data centres – and uses it to deliver intelligent benchmarking and increased visibility to all of your connected devices,” said Kim Povlsen, vice president and general manager, Digital Services and Data Centre Software, Schneider Electric. “In our increasingly cloud-based world, IT Expert delivers a remote monitoring service empowered with real-time data and proactive recommendations to repair and improve system availability.”

Analyst IDC says it views the the EcoStruxure family as a transformative platform.

According to Jennifer Cooke, research director, Data Centre Trends and Strategies at IDC, the platform “changes the core way that data centres are monitored and managed.”

Schneider Electric reports that, to date, 1,400 customers are connected on the EcoStruxure IT platform, managing 140,000 assets. Daily, some 300 million data points are captured, helping to modernise how data centres are being managed, operated, and maintained.

As part of the release of EcoStruxure IT Expert, Schneider Electric is offering a 30-day, risk-free, full featured trial, which can be accessed here.

