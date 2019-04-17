Schneider Electric expands DCIM with EcoStruxure IT Advisor

Expanding cloud-based data centre infrastructure management solutions with EcoStruxure IT Advisor, simplifying data centre deployments

Data centre management and operations are about to get more efficient thanks to Schneider Electric’s expansion of EcoStruxure IT platform, IT Advisor.

Schneider Electric has expanded its data centre infrastructure management solution with EcoStruxure IT Advisor which simplifies deployed data centre management by harnessing the power of the cloud. It makes data centre management easy to access and organise, anytime, anywhere.

Using cloud-based planning and modelling tools, operators of large data centres and colocation facilities can cut costs and boost uptime through analysing business impact and automating workflow to ensure data is running at an optimum.

Kim Povlsen, vice president and general manager, digital services and software, Schneider Electric, says, “Hybrid data centre architectures are driving the industry to rethink the way their data centre infrastructure is managed and operated.”

“EcoStruxure IT Advisor addresses this need by offering customers a powerful cloud-based or on-premise data centre planning and modelling software, accessible from anywhere, and delivered with a flexible subscription model.”

EcoStruxure IT Advisor aids asset management for more accurate inventory, data is shown within the physical layout for immediate access to device details and asset attributes. All changes are managed, workflow automation means human error is limited for best practice. Impact analysis reports reflect how incidents could potentially impact devices and infrastructures making way for more effective risk planning.

For colocation providers, the tool offers a floor view with areas, cages and racks, and IT assets, along with detailed floor and rack utilisation reports.

EcoStruxure IT Advisor is available globally and expands the EcoStruxure IT platform, which includes EcoStruxure IT Expert, a secure, vendor agnostic, wherever-you-go monitoring software with visibility of all IoT-enabled physical infrastructure assets, and EcoStruxure Asset Advisor which provides 24×7 monitoring by the Schneider Electric global service bureau.

