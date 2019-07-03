Schneider Electric addresses DC cooling density demand

30kW InRow DX solution aimed at new and modernising data centres

A knock-on effect of increasing server utilisation and rack density is the need for more powerful and direct cooling in data centres.

This need has been addressed by Schneider Electric with a new addition to its EcoStruxure Ready cooling portfolio, the 30kW InRow DX solution, available in a 300mm format.

The vendor says that the 30kW InRow DX solution is ideal for data centres that are being modernised or retrofitted, or wherever IT space is at a premium. Its power, compact size and energy efficient design, makes the InRow DX “the most versatile and predictable cooling system for next generation small and medium data centres and an optimal choice for edge and enterprise environments,” says Schneider Electric.

In terms of cooling density, the 30kW InRow DX provides up to three times more capacity compared to previous models, meaning fewer units are needed, freeing up floor space for IT equipment. It uses an energy efficient compressor and fans to reduce OpEx, which also makes more power available for other IT equipment. It has a flexible design that addresses common installation constraints and reduces service requirements inside the white space.

Another key feature to suit today’s variable workloads is a variable speed drive compressor, allowing it to adapt the cooling load to thermal demand.

“If you are consolidating, modernising, or expanding your data centre and struggling to manage the heat profile introduced by the new servers, the versatile new 30kW InRow DX is ideal,” said Ben Smith, vice president, Cooling, Schneider Electric. “Powerfully compact and with unmatched efficiency, the 30kW InRow allows for fewer units to provide the same amount of cooling capacity.”

The 30kW InRow DX solution is EcoStruxure Ready, meaning it is easy to manage with global visibility of equipment performance and status supported with a 24/7 expert service bureau.

