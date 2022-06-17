SAP to foster partner training with new Partner Talent Initiative New programme will certify IT professionals in high demand areas such as RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Trade

SAP has announced the launch of a new Partner Talent Initiative that will identify and train both new and existing talent in the SAP Partner Ecosystem.

The aim is to support the IT channel’s increasing demand for skilled certified individuals, the company said in an announcement. The programme will provide a rigorous, full-time curriculum to certify professionals in high demand areas, including RISE with SAP S/4HAHA Cloud and an introduction to SAP S/4HANA Financial Accounting.

Participants will then graduate with three SAP certifications, before re-entering the partner ecosystem as graduates ready for employment.

The scheme is already underway, with the first two groups of professionals taking part in the programme. Upon completion, these graduates will start a three-month intensive training programme to help equip them with SAP consultancy skills.

“By launching the Partner Talent Initiative, graduates of the programme will learn invaluable skills, helping customers and partners successfully become Intelligent Enterprises and provide high-quality services,” explained Celine Cazali, chief partner officer at SAP UK & Ireland.

“Through a rigorous curriculum, combined with continuous feedback and support, our programme will equip the next generation of consultants with the mindset, skills and ambition needed to succeed in the channel and beyond.”

Participants will receive ongoing support and continuous feedback from delegates, instructors and the wider partner team throughout the training period, SAP said, as well as access to enablement content, live SAP software practice, expert-led learning environments, and the chance to obtain SAP Global Certification digital badges.

Additionally, SAP is offering a business development fund (BDF) incentive to those who recruit, train, and certify new consultants under their new Drive2Deliver partner capacity initiative.

Paul Cooper, chairman of the UK & Ireland SAP User Group (UKISUG), said the Partner Talent Initiative will “help address a potential skills gap in the future”.

“Our most recent member research highlighted that many organisations are concerned a lack of available skills will impact the speed their organisation moves to SAP S/4HANA,” he said.

“A thriving partner ecosystem with more certified talent will be essential in supporting customers’ SAP S/4HANA journeys and developing the next-generation workforce.”

