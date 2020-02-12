Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ go big on battery life

Latest true wireless earbuds are offering several big upgrades Print Print Life

Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds are offering several big upgrades on their predecessors.

To begin with, the new earbuds feature AKG-tuned sound that combines the potential of a both dedicated tweeter and a woofer. The Galaxy Buds+ also feature three microphones, one on the inside plus two on the outside.

Not just content with improving sound quality, these additions also promise better Ambient Sound – allowing you to tune the outside world in and out as necessary. You can also now trigger select Spotify shortcuts like jumping right into a playlist.

Samsung have also looked to improve ease-of-use with multiple devices. Once paired with a Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds+ will be automatically available on all other devices tethered to the same Samsung account. You’ll be able to change which device they’re connected through the media menu on your phone – rather than fumbling around with Bluetooth settings.

Last but not least, there’s the battery life. The Galaxy Buds+ feature eleven hours of playback per charge, with another eleven hours packed into the charger case for a total of 22 hours. This is a huge improvement on the previous Galaxy Buds and IconX earbuds.

IDG News Service