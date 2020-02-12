Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds+ go big on battery life
12 February 2020 | 0
Samsung’s latest true wireless earbuds are offering several big upgrades on their predecessors.
To begin with, the new earbuds feature AKG-tuned sound that combines the potential of a both dedicated tweeter and a woofer. The Galaxy Buds+ also feature three microphones, one on the inside plus two on the outside.
Not just content with improving sound quality, these additions also promise better Ambient Sound – allowing you to tune the outside world in and out as necessary. You can also now trigger select Spotify shortcuts like jumping right into a playlist.
Samsung have also looked to improve ease-of-use with multiple devices. Once paired with a Galaxy smartphone, Galaxy Buds+ will be automatically available on all other devices tethered to the same Samsung account. You’ll be able to change which device they’re connected through the media menu on your phone – rather than fumbling around with Bluetooth settings.
Last but not least, there’s the battery life. The Galaxy Buds+ feature eleven hours of playback per charge, with another eleven hours packed into the charger case for a total of 22 hours. This is a huge improvement on the previous Galaxy Buds and IconX earbuds.
