Samsung unveils 1Tb smartphone storage chip

Smartphone storage chip which is rumoured for Galaxy S10+ Print Print Life

Samsung has announced the first 1Tb storage chip to be seen inside of a smartphone and it’s ready for mass production. It’s fully expected to be seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10+ which is due to be announced at this year’s Mobile World Congress.

The 1Tb eUFS chip is suggested to be the same size as the 512Gb chip it’s replacing while holding double the storage capacity. The requirements for smartphone storage have been increasing over the past few years as apps and games take up more and more space, and photos and videos hold more information and quality thanks to improved camera hardware – all of this requires a bigger slab of storage to contain it and Samsung appear to be leading the charge on this front.

While not only being bigger, the storage will also read and write data much faster than previous chips as this article on Samsung’s website explains. Samsung also appears to be fully aware of the demand this chip will face from other mobile providers around the world and is planning to expand production of its manufacturing plant located in Pyeongtaek in Korea.

IDG News Service