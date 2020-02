Samsung unpacks a box of goodies

New smartphones, earbuds and a phone you didn't now you wanted Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty go through the big announcements at this year’s Samsung Unpacked. We also sit down with head of AI engineering at EY, Hesham Shokry, to talk about machine learning in life sciences, fintech and more.

