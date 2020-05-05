Salesforce Work.com hub to help businesses re-open safely

Centralised resources for work, wellness and safety developed with partners to support restarting commercial activities amid public health emergency

Work.com is a new resource hub comprising new technology solutions and resources aimed at helping businesses and communities around the world reopen safely, says the maker Salesforce.com. The new resource centre provides facilities to re-skill employees and respond efficiently on the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Work.com resource centre includes solutions to accelerate private and public sector response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including employee wellness assessment; shift management; contact tracing; emergency response management; and grants and volunteer management. The Work.com Command Center brings all data streams together so that businesses and communities can make more informed decisions, said Salesforce.

As well as a full range of technical resources, Salesforce was keen to emphasise that Work.com brings together insights and expertise from a range of health experts, business leaders and the Salesforce ecosystem, informed by the Business Roundtable and the University of California San Francisco (UCSF), with the experiences of business, health and government leaders, supported by analysis, best practices and recovery stories from the partner ecosystem.

“Business Roundtable is focused on an economic recovery that puts public health first and allows businesses of all sizes to reopen swiftly and safely,” said Joshua Bolten, president and CEO, Business Roundtable. “Safety first and consistent guidelines are critical to reopening. Salesforce is providing an important public service by giving businesses and organisations of all sizes this suite of free resources to help them navigate current guidance and get back to business safely when they can do so.”

With so many elements to manage as businesses move towards the opening up of commercial activity, Salesforce said Work.com solutions “enable organisations to re-open safely and manage the logistics of returning to work while putting employee and visitor health and safety first.”

The Work.com Command Center provides is a single hub for leaders to get a “360-degree view of return-to-work readiness” that covers locations, employees and visitors, allowing key personnel to make “data-driven decisions, take action and communicate effectively”.

The command centre allows organisations to bring together trusted data from internal applications and employee wellness surveys, create and disseminate important employee communications at scale, and surface public data through the Tableau COVID-19 data hub. Users can also add on MuleSoft to integrate additional data sources and Tableau for more custom data visualisations.

There are also contract tracing capabilities, as well as suite of products built in collaboration with Accenture that allows public health organisations, government agencies and the private sector to manage all types of emergencies, deliver care to those affected and allocate resources and services quickly.

Employee Wellness functions allow leaders to gather the data needed to monitor and analyse employee and visitor health and wellness, by creating surveys and monitoring trends.

There are resources for employees to manage training and cross/up-skilling, as well as an area for activism, community work and volunteering.

Salesforce said the Work.com Command Center and Shift Management are expected to be generally available in June 2020. Each is an add-on to Platform Starter with introductory pricing of $5 (€4.61) per user per month. Employee Wellness will be included with Work.com Command Center.

TechCentral Reporters