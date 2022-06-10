Salesforce investors reject call for investigation into claims the company is toxic for non-white workers It's claimed it will take another 12 years before company reaches its goal of having 50% of its employees from underrepresented backgrounds Trade

Salesforce investors have rejected a shareholder proposal that called for an independent racial equity audit analysing what effect the company’s internal policies have on civil rights, equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Retail activist investment platform Tulipshare put forward the proposal after two Black women in prominent positions resigned from the company in 2021, citing a toxic work environment and disingenuous marketing around equality.

The workers also described “rampant microaggressions and gaslighting” and a “big gap from how Salesforce portrays itself and the lived experience” of working for the company.

advertisement





The company has committed to having 50% of its workforce from underrepresented groups by 2023. However, on its current trajectory, it would take Salesforce 12 years to reach its goal, according to shareholders, and that two in five current employees are White.

Since 2015, the company has only increased its percentage of Hispanic employees by 1.1%, and of Black employees by 2.3%.

In the proposal, Tulipshare claimed that by categorising Women, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Multiracial, LGBTQ+ employees, People with Disabilities, and Veterans together to form the company’s definition of underrepresented groups, Salesforce can continue to mask its legacy on race.

“Whilst we are disappointed that our proposal did not pass today, this vote was just the beginning in the fight for racial equity in tech,” said Antoine Argouges, Tulipshare CEO and founder. “Polling we conducted for this campaign found that someone is more than twice as likely to experience racism if they work in tech.

“Tech companies need to urgently address racism and microaggressions in the workplace – and shareholders must realise their potential to influence racial equity in society.”

Salesforce hasn’t disclosed the full outcome of the vote yet, but Argouges said that once the results are published, Tulipshare will consider its options for continuing the fight for racial equity at the company.

The cloud-based software company isn’t the only tech organisation that has faced scrutiny over its diversity policies. LinkedIn decided to settle with the US Department of Labor (DoL) in May over allegations it had carried out systemic, gender-based pay discrimination.

The DoL announced the settlement on behalf of 686 female workers in California. Under the terms of the agreement, LinkedIn was set to pay $1.8 million in back wages and interest to the affected workers.

© Dennis Publishing

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?