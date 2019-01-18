Salesforce announces 1,500 jobs for Dublin, new campus

CRM multinational commits to €1m in grants to Educate Together

Salesforce has announced the creation to 1,500 jobs over the next five years and the establishment of a new campus on Dublin’s docklands.

Salesforce Tower Dublin will be a campus of four interconnected buildings located on North Wall Quay. Salesforce’s existing staff based in Leopardstown will begin moving to the new office mid-2021.

Plans for Salesforce Tower Dublin will include an immersive video lobby experience; riverside paths connecting the campus to the cultural city hub; and an ‘Ohana Floor’, an open hospitality space for Salesforce employees, customers and partners, which will also be available for not-for-profit organisations and local community groups to use on weeknights and weekends at no cost.

Salesforce Tower Dublin will be one of the most sustainable office campuses in Ireland and one of Salesforce’s most sustainable building projects to date. The all-electric building will be one of the first commercial occupied nZEB (nearly Net Zero Energy Building) in Dublin and will source 100% renewable energy with some onsite solar and battery storage to meet the company’s commitment to low carbon buildings. In addition, its innovative green roof with rainwater capture will sequester carbon and filter water while providing accessible green space.

The CRM company’s philanthropic arm Salesforce.org, also announced a $1 million grant to Educate Together, supporting the opening and running of schools in Ireland.

Ebony Frelix, EVP & chief philanthropy officer, Salesforce.org, said: “As the patron body for almost 100 schools in Ireland, we were impressed by Educate Together’s commitment to equality and human rights-based education. The democratic and culturally inclusive ethos of Educate Together as well as their focus on student engagement, community involvement, and the equality of access are all reasons we are excited to be supporting Educate Together.”

In addition, Salesforce employees in Ireland are committing to deliver 38,000 total employee volunteer hours to community programmes in 2019.

TechCentral Reporters