RWE to invest €1.5b in Irish renewable energy Plans to invest in Irish offshore wind, and a new pilot project for the development of airborne wind technology

Windfarm operator RWE is planning to invest €1.5 billion in Irish projects over the next eight years. RWE has existing operations in onshore wind and battery storage in Ireland and is also investing in Irish offshore wind, and a new pilot project for the development of airborne wind technology.

The company has committed to investing €50 billion gross through to 2030 to expand its powerful and green generation capacity to 50 gigawatts, with up to €1.5 billion gross already earmarked for Ireland through current projects being developed.

As part of its ambition to be carbon neutral by 2040, the company wants to support the Irish government’s plans to transition to 80% renewable electricity generation by 2030. To deliver this target, faster planning decisions and clear policy framework is required. RWE said it is undertaking long-term investments in onshore wind, offshore wind, and battery storage projects across Ireland with an objective to grow a renewables business across a portfolio of technologies.

RWE’s largest development project in Ireland is the Dublin Array offshore wind project, which it is developing in partnership with Saorgus Energy. Theproject will have between 45 and 61 wind turbines located on the Kish and Bray banks about 10 km from the coast of south Dublin and north Wicklow. Once fully operational, it will be capable of generating between 600 megawatts (MW) to 900MW of clean electricity.

RWE has been operating in Ireland since 2016. It has offices in Kilkenny City and in Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin. It has an onshore windfarm at Dromadda Beg, near Listowel in Co. Kerry, and 8.5MW battery storage facility at Balbriggan, in Co. Dublin, which was the company’s first such project in Europe. The company has also developed a 60MW battery at Lisdrumdoagh in Co. Monaghan, which can store enough electricity to power about 125,000 homes.

“RWE sees very significant potential for our operations in Ireland and we are keen to grow our business in this market,” said Cathal Hennessy, country chair, RWE Ireland. “We have the international experience and expertise to deliver large scale renewable projects and would like to support the Irish government to deliver its Net Zero ambitions. We already have a strong portfolio in the Irish market including onshore wind, battery projects and offshore wind development.

“Renewable energy can help Ireland meet its greenhouse gas reduction targets and will also play a key role in delivering energy security for the Irish economy. But this will only happen if the correct policy frameworks are in place and adequate resources are available within key areas such as planning and energy provision.”

