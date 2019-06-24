Ruby language upgrade improves garbage collection, pattern matching

Ruby 2.7 preview includes enhancements to the REPL, experimental just-in-time compiler

Ruby 2.7, the latest upgrade of the Ruby programming language, is now in a preview release. Ruby 2.7 brings improvements in garbage collection, pattern matching, and REPL (read-eval-print-loop).

The general release is planned for December 2019. New in the Ruby

preview release is compaction garbage collection, which is used to

defragment a fragmented memory space. The GC.compact method

compacts the objects in the heap so that fewer pages are used. Members

of the Ruby development team explained that some multi-threaded Ruby

programs may cause memory fragmentation, which leads to high memory

utilization and speed degradation.

Other improvements in Ruby 2.7.0 include:

An experimental pattern matching capability, which can traverse a

given object and assign a value if it matches a pattern. Pattern

matching is widely used in functional programming languages.

JIT-ed code is recompiled to less-optimized code when an optimization

has been invalidated. Further, method inlining is performed when a

method is considered pure. However, many methods are not yet considered

pure.

counts the occurrence of each element. A method reference operator, .: , is included on an experimental basis.

, is included on an experimental basis. Also introduced as an experimental feature is a numbered parameter as the default block parameter.

You can download the preview release of Ruby 2.7 as well as stable releases of Ruby from ruby-lang.org.

IDG News Service