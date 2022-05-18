Rubrik launches new solution to secure data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS Rubrik Security Cloud delivers data resilience, observability and recovery Pro

Rubrik has launched Rubrik Security Cloud to secure customers’ data, wherever it lives, across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS.

Ransomware is on the rise and cyberattacks are getting more sophisticated. Despite investments in infrastructure security tools, cybercriminals are still getting through to the data. And when they take the data down, they take down the entire business. It’s time for a new approach. The next frontier in cybersecurity pairs the investments in infrastructure security with data security giving companies security from the point of data.

Rubrik Security Cloud delivers three unique capabilities:

Data resilience: Safeguards data by providing immutable, logically air-gapped data protection with multi-factor authentication-based access control

Data observability: Continuously monitors risks and investigates threats to data including Ransomware Monitoring and Investigation powered by machine learning to detect data anomalies, encryptions, deletion, and modifications; Sensitive Data Monitoring to find and classify the most sensitive data, and assess exfiltration risk; and Threat Monitoring and Hunting to identify indicators of compromise and find the last known clean copy of data

Data recovery: Quickly contains threats and recovers data, whether it’s a file, application data or a mass recovery for the entire organization. Rubrik’s new Threat Containment capability quarantines malware and restricts user access to infected data to support safer recover

As organisations continue to struggle with cyberattacks that compromise data, Rubrik also launched the Data Security Command Centre to easily assess whether data is safe and capable of being recovered from a cyberattack. Now, customers can see which data is at risk and get recommendations to make their data more secure.

Additional capabilities

As part of Data Observability, Sensitive Data Discovery for Microsoft 365 discovers and classifies sensitive data within Microsoft 365 to better assess risk and help maintain compliance with regulations.

These latest integrations build on the collaboration between Rubrik and Microsoft. Last year, Rubrik Cloud Vault built on Microsoft Azure was launched to help customers better defend against cyberattacks using a fully managed, secure and isolated cloud vault service. Since launch, Rubrik has seen strong demand for Rubrik Cloud Vault across key industries including Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, State and Local Government, and Financial Services as customers build Zero Trust solutions to defend against and recover from ransomware.

“Businesses need a data resiliency strategy to keep their data secure in the face of escalating cyber threats,” said Jurgen Willis, vice president, Microsoft Azure. “Rubrik’s Security Cloud, which builds on integrations with Rubrik Cloud Vault and Microsoft Azure, will help customers accelerate their Zero Trust journey.”

