Robots on the dole

What to do when the pandemic leaves us with an automation nightmare Print Print Radio

Robots are being used to do jobs humans can’t but what happens when the pandemic comes to an end? We get some input from LogoGrab CTO Allesdandro Prest. Also catch up on the news including Trump vs Social Media, Zoom’s booming quarter and, of course, SpaceX.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.