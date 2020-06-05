Robots on the dole

Alessandro Prest, Logograb
What to do when the pandemic leaves us with an automation nightmare

5 June 2020 | 0

Robots are being used to do jobs humans can’t but what happens when the pandemic comes to an end? We get some input from LogoGrab CTO Allesdandro Prest. Also catch up on the news including Trump vs Social Media, Zoom’s booming quarter and, of course, SpaceX.

