Rittal unveils VX25 Ri4Power system

Rittal has launched its new Ri4Power, aimed at panel builders and switchgear manufacturers.

Based on the new VX25 enclosure, the company said this version of the Ri4Power is highly efficient at distributing electrical power across industrial environments. It added that all solutions based on this system have been tested and certified to IEC 61439.

Switchgear for electrical power distribution must evolve to meet ever-higher demands, including higher current ratings, in conjunction with compact dimensions. In response to this challenge, the new Ri4Power’s copper busbars have a smaller cross-section than its predecessor, which allows a higher rated current of up to 6,300 A.

The busbar supports were developed with reduced complexity in mind. As a result, the same support is suitable for both 600mm and 800mm deep enclosures. A symmetrical shape means supports can be used on the left or right.

For ease of installation, the busbar support can be fastened to the VX25 profile with three screws, all without the need for additional materials. It can accept a 30×10 or 50×10 copper bar, which means the panel builder only has to consider two busbar sizes up to 6300 amps.

The new system is based on the VX25, which means manufacturers can enjoy all the advantages of the enclosure system – symmetrical form, highly standardised pitch pattern, reduced number and type of parts, and ease of component installation. As a result, components can be mounted on either horizontal or vertical profiles of the VX25 frame, which means less profiles are required.

In terms of maintenance, busbar supports and connectors are accessible from the front which makes it easier to check the torque applied to screws or to determine the temperature of contact points by means of an infrared camera.

More sophisticated monitoring mechanisms can also be implemented – an IoT interface can be installed that interoperates with sensors, e.g. for monitoring temperature, moisture or performance. Rittal added that this, combined with a software-based control system, means operators can monitor their equipment at all times while enjoying higher power-supply availability.

Rittal’s Power Engineering (RPE) software also received an update. The company said the highly intuitive solution makes planning and configuring switchgear fast and simple. Usability was a key focus during the development of the latest version. It now requires the input of only a few parameters, which enables manufacturers to reliably configure type-tested switchgear. Furthermore, interfaces for EPLAN Electric P8, for export of bills of materials to MS Excel, and for import and export for data maintenance were made possible.

