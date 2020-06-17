Rittal unveils new range of compact enclosures

Company will support users transitioning to the new systems Print Print Pro

Rittal has unveiled its new range of AX compact enclosures and KX small enclosures.

According to a statement from Rittal, the latest additions to its enclosure portfolio were designed to offer customers consistent data delivery, a 30% reduction in assembly time, 30% more space for cables and 30 new features.

The company has offered full support for users transitioning to the new systems. Using Rittal’s online conversion tool, which is based on parts lists in Excel, users can receive a parts list for the new AX or KX components. While users of Rittal’s EPLAN Data Portal can upload a complete project parts list to the shopping cart of the Data Portal. All Rittal components, including the relevant macros for the new enclosures and compact enclosures, will be readily available in the parts database.

Migration tool

The statement added that there is a convenient conversion tool for customers who configure their compact and small enclosures with the Rittal Configuration System. The system works on the basis of electronically stored sets of rules. Its inbuilt plausibility check prevents incorrect or unsuitable parts from being displayed.

“Further machining operations – such as cut-outs for fans-and-filter units – are created within the system and users that have already configured projects in this way can simply upload the existing configuration to the new migration tool,” the statement continued.

“Once the tool is launched, a traffic light system provides a quick response: green means that all necessary components have been transferred to the new configuration while a yellow symbol indicates that the user should check the configuration. A red symbol means that the system has spotted problems i.e. instances where components have been put at odds with each other.

“An example would be if cut-outs have been slightly displaced from their original location. Users can then, very simply, correct and/or add to the configuration. The end result is a 3D model of the new AX compact enclosure or KX small enclosure, plus a parts list and the processing programmes for the mechanical machining centres for downloading.”

TechCentral Reporters