Rittal partners with Atos and Siemens for Edge and IoT initiatives
Joint solutions will allow easy and fast implementation of IT infrastructures with powerful edge data centres
4 July 2019 | 0
Rittal has formed a global strategic partnership with Atos and Siemens to develop intelligent edge data centre solutions for smart industries, smart cities, smart retail, energy and utility companies and public sector organisations.
A highly configurable data centre solution, the Intelligent Edge Data Centre (IEDC) enables companies to process IoT data in real-time. By using MindSphere, BullSequana edge computing server and the BullSequana S server, entire value chains can be optimised with an advanced, data-analytics solution.
The IECD comes in different performance classes, ranging from a wall box or single IT rack, to a powerful, scalable data centre container.
For companies undergoing digital transformation and processing large amounts of real-time data, the IECD is an ideal tool. It can be applied across a range of sectors, from smart retail to smart healthcare, as well as in smart cities. It can also facilitate 5G mobile networks.
A secure, standardised, industrialised solution, the IECD runs autonomously in non-data centre environments, meaning white room or local IT teams are not needed. IoT-dedicated applications can run in the cloud or on premises.
It embeds a BullSequana Edge server for computer vision and IoT datalake from Atos, Atos Codex CIS software, which then forms the IoT backbone, but it can also interconnect several other sensors within a single IEDC.
It can also be interconnected to establish a swarm as a meshed edge data centre network. This enables the progressive deployment of advanced business applications and solutions. Relevant data of each node of the network is available within top-level dashboards used for a deep insight by monitoring, controlling and optimisation using advanced analytics.
