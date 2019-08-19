Rise in demand for computer science a positive for industry, says BSI

Computer science CAO points rose this year, and BSI’s centre of excellence has highlighted its satisfaction with the news.

Points for entry into the programme rose in Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork, University College Dublin and among others.

STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) courses saw a surge in demand across the country this year. This is welcome news, as there is robust demand in the IT industry in Ireland. According to the 2018 FIT Skills Audit, there are over 12,000 vacancies in the technology sector in Ireland.

“There is a clear demand for talent in the sector at present and for the future and we need the talent to fill positions,” said Aoife Stokes, head of HR at BSI Ireland. “The global cyber security sector is experiencing 0% unemployment at present and by 2021 it is predicted that there will be 3.5 million roles unfilled.

“Those in education, industry and Government need to maintain and increase their level of commitment in providing as much information as possible to students around STEM subjects and what they offer as a career.”

“We support a BSI STEM Ambassador programme across our hubs that involves volunteers from a wide range of STEM related jobs and disciplines offering their time and support in the communities.

Computer science will be rolled out in 40 schools as a Leaving Cert subject for the first time next year.

Noting the variety within computer science, Stokes says: “We seek qualified candidates across a wide range of positions from ethical hackers, to cybersecurity senior consultants, security testing professionals and eDiscovery and forensic consultants in the global markets that we operate in.”

BSI provides a range of solutions to help organisations address their information challenges covering cybersecurity, information management and privacy, security awareness, compliance and testing.

TechCentral Reporters