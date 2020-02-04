Rewarding technology as a business enabler

Technology as enabler was a key theme across the 2019 Tech Excellence Awards, what will 2020 bring?

The 2019 Tech Excellence Awards saw the central theme of technology as an enabler across the top awards.

The IT Project of the Year for Private Sector saw Enterprise Defence win for a project that enabled Musgrave’s IT operations to gain visibility and control across more than 15,000 devices in almost 700 stores.

The Public Sector Project of the Year saw ESB implement a robust, scalable and agile platform enabling control of a complex and fast-changing environment, with technology partner Triangle.

The CIO of the Year went to Tim Hynes of AIB for leading restructuring efforts in a fast moving environment, continuously striving to provide the bank with a digital edge over competitors. Under the key headings of Protect, Operate, Change and Promote the institution, technology enabled a robust infrastructure to support a critical element of national infrastructure, reducing downtime and increasing resilience.

The IT Professional of the Year went to an IT operations team at ICON which enables clinical research to be carried out to the highest standards, achieving results within a challenging environment where patient safety and confidentiality is paramount.

The Rising Star award went to an IT professional who was instrumental in the creation of the Process Automation Practice within quality assurance specialist Expleo. Rebecca Keenan created a proven methodology, built strategic technology partnerships and added to a growing client list.

The theme of enablement was further recognised by the Person of the Year award going to Peter Davitt of FIT, recognising how career development skills can enable people in ICT to realise their full potential.

Davitt pioneered a series of ground-breaking skills research reports and ICT Skills Audits that have been highlighted in the media and by policy makers, providing direction and guidance in addressing the national technology skills challenge.

With digital transformation emerging as a key theme through 2019, and sustainability becoming a deep imperative, what themes can be expected in the 2020 awards?

Now in their twentieth year, the Tech Excellence Awards have consistently recognised the contribution the technology sector has made to the Irish economy. From long term investments to the new fast movers in Cork’s cyber security cluster, Limerick’s IoT developments, or Galway’s emerging research hub, extraordinary achievements are taking place around the country, and the awards highlight the very best.

The entries for 2020 are now open, across 25 categories, including for this year a Sustainable enterprise award.

techawards.techcentral.ie

