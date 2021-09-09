REvil ransomware gang resurfaces after brief disappearance

Elements of the notorious ransomware group's infrastructure have come back online Print Print Pro

The REvil ransomware gang, which has presided over some of the most devastating cyber attacks in recent memory, has resurfaced after traces of the group were wiped from the Internet earlier this year.

Only days after spearheading a large-scale attack against Kaseya in July, the cyber crime group disappeared without any clues as to how or why. According to security researchers, REvil’s servers and payment sites were down, while its public spokesperson, who goes by ‘Unknown’ was unresponsive.

Elements of the group’s infrastructure have been turned online once again, now, just shy of two months later, according to Bloomberg. Researchers with CrowdStrike and others, for example, have spotted that the group’s website called the ‘Happy Blog’ has returned, as well as its portal REvil operators use to negotiate with victims.

advertisement





Kaseya was the last high-profile entity that REvil had targeted before what has emerged to be a brief hiatus. The group had initially demanded a $70 million ransom for the attack, alongside smaller sums from companies affected further down the supply chain. In total, up to 1,500 organisers were affected as the vulnerable Kaseya VSA platform is used by MSPs.

Although REvil had vanished only days later, Kaseya mysteriously obtained the master decryptor from an unnamed ‘third party’ a couple of weeks later. This allowed the business, as well as the other organisations affected, to dissociate itself from the ransomware attack and fully restore services.

So far this year the group has previously targeted various organisations including Acer, the Harris Federation of London-based schools, and the Taiwanese firm Quanta Computer, one of the biggest hardware firms in the world.

When REvil vanished without explanation, speculation was rife as to why, with theories ranging from an internal fallout to enforcement action, to a brief break, or holiday.

“Cyber security specialist with Eset, Jake Moore, has suggested the shutdown could be the result of enforcement action, with the increasing scale and breadth of new and improving police tactics starting to take effect.

“With recent state-of-the-art techniques used to target displacing the money in other operations, it is clear that the police are beginning to turn the tide and fight back on digital crime,” he said.

“Although the detail in such law enforcement tactics still remains unknown to the public, it highlights the police are continuing to grow in their operations and fight from different angles. However, this setback for REvil will unlikely deter them completely, if anything, it may spur them on more.”

© Dennis Publishing

Professional Development for IT professionals

The mission of the Irish Computer Society is to advance, promote and represent the interests of ICT professionals in Ireland. Membership of the ICS typically reduces courses by 20%. Find out more