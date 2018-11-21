Reusing Dublin app among three Irish projects listed in FT digital champions list

Code Institute, Aid:tech joins homelessness charity

A charity’s app tracking vacant buildings, a blockchain for tracking charity donations and an educational body for teaching coding have been named in the Financial Times list of 100 digital pioneers.

In the technology for social challenges category, the Peter McVerry Trust was selected for their technological innovation and use of digital skills for the Reusing Dublin app, developed with Dublin-based social enterprise Space Engagers.

Also named in the social challenges category was Aid:Tech, a blockchain for international aid allowing users to track their donations from their smartphones.

In the technology training category Code Institute was recognised for its work in teaching coding to individuals looking to reskill and, now, for its efforts with refugees and asylum seekers.

Francis Doherty, head of communications at Peter McVerry Trust, said: “At Peter McVerry Trust we believe that it is imperative that NGOs embrace digital opportunities to progress their mission statements.

“The Reusing Dublin project enables us to identify new housing projects in Dublin that no one else is looking. By targeting long term vacant buildings we are securing more housing for social housing purposes in high demand and need areas. This will hopefully result in less homelessness and fewer communities blighted by dereliction and vacancy, which are really positive social outcomes resulting from using digital technologies.”

The digital pioneers list was compiled by the Financial Times, Google and leading European policy makers.

TechCentral Reporters