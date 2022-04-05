Return to work a challenge for Irish businesses Organisations are questioning how their future workplaces will look as restrictions lift Pro

Businesses around Ireland are reaching out to Innovate to assist with navigating their ICT challenges and they are realising why digital transformation is important for their growth. These challenges have increased significantly over the past two years as we have witnessed one of the biggest single technological shifts in such a short period of time. Supporting clients through this unprecedented transition is a priority for Innovate.

Innovate’s knowledge in the areas of security, cloud services, networking, collaboration, and cloud telephony have come to the fore during the pandemic as panic set in. Businesses increased their short-term investment in their IT infrastructure to support their fast but essential move to remote working.

Remote work imposed vast changes on their operations. Restrictions are now lifting and these consequential changes over the past two years have led to businesses questioning how their future workplace looks. Organisational strategies are being formed for long term growth with IT Infrastructure a significant piece of this jigsaw. Consideration is required for those who want to work in a more flexible, secure environment whilst ensuring overall productivity is increased in line with company growth. People are key to organisational success.

For many it will mean a reconfiguration to enable the best of both worlds – a hybrid operation. Innovate is assisting its clients on their journey to this reconfigured, hybrid workplace. The future is Cloud; and this is at the core of what they do. There is a positive shift in trust for cloud services and systems running efficiently and securely in the cloud.

One of the biggest uses throughout the pandemic has been cloud telephony. With cloud telephony services each user can have a number which follows them everywhere regardless of where they are working. Wherever you go, your number goes with you. Traditional phone systems do not allow for flexibility and require a technician to manage it on your behalf. Calls can be transferred with ease so there is no more frustration when the person answering a call has nowhere to send it.

It is key for organisations to have seamless collaboration for their telephony solution. Innovate offer the Webex Suite. The Webex Suite offers multiple collaboration modes in one subscription, all delivered through the Webex App and managed through Control Hub. Webex Calling is your regular phone system, but in the cloud. Keeping all the benefits of a traditional office phone system, without the complexity of managing and securing it. IP phones for your office are included, allowing you to make and receive calls from a range of Cisco IP phones that meet every user’s needs. Webex Calling is the ideal communications solution for every location in the office or at home.

Security is always top of mind with everything Innovate do. Cyber threats are becoming more advanced and Innovate manage growing network complexity and the evolving persistent threat landscape. Adopting a layered approach with IT solutions and policies to mitigate risk and protect organisations and end-users against a cyber-attack. Cisco Umbrella is an excellent example of cloud security. This cloud-delivered network security service provides users with a first line of defence against cybersecurity threats.

Pay-as-you go makes it easier for organisations of all sizes to access these services. To avail of a service offering with Innovate, there is no minimum user requirement. One of the big benefits of the cloud is the fact that it can be used cost effectively by entities of all sizes. It flexes with your organisation, and you can reconfigure it as often required.

Innovate take a genuine partnership approach delivering services through internal IT departments and not around them. Developing internal IT skills while implementing high value solutions is the key to successful and long-lasting partnership with any organisation.

Innovate understand technology, they understand organisational change, and they have worked with entities of all sizes across just about every sector. Solutions offered are based on that experience and expertise and are designed to meet the specific needs of the individual client.