Retailers advised to keep pace with new digital economy

Infrastructure key to retaining customers Print Print Pro

With Level-5 restrictions set to continue to 5 March retailers should consider their online presence as a long-term investment rather than an interim solution to lockdown. Companies from all sectors who treated e-commerce as an afterthought have had to adjust their digital strategies to keep up with customers looking to support local businesses.

As 2021 looks set to be dominated by lockdowns and the continued move to digital services it’s imperative that companies have the appropriate infrastructure to deal with the inevitable surge in demand.

Whether it’s something as simple as a new point of sale system or the implementation of an online store, the process of ‘digital transformation’ need the right tools and the right mindset to work.

To find out how businesses large and small are making it work, TechFire in association with Equinix will discuss how companies are keeping up with the new digital economy at a webinar on 3 February at 10am.

A panel of technical and business experts will be joined by Smartbox chief technology officer Hugh O’Donoghue, who will explain how his business offering customer experiences is dealing with increased international demand.

For more information and to register visit techfire.techcentral.ie