Retail tech company promises 50 jobs for Dublin and Cork

Positive ProStrategy Retail (PPR) has announced plans to grow its workforce from 60 to 110 over the next three years as it branches out to markets in Europe.

All of these roles will be specialist IT consultant and support positions in Dublin and Fermoy, Co Cork.

The company’s focus is using Microsoft ERP technology with embedded retail specific functionality from front office (EPOS and store management) to back office (finance, supply chain, replenishment, etc) and unifying external channels such as Web, social and mobile.

John MacNamara, manager, digital technologies, Enterprise Ireland, said: “Enterprise Ireland has been working with the Positive ProStrategy Retail team since 1989 and it is a great pleasure to see this highly innovative company go from strength-to-strength. Supporting Irish companies with the ambition to scale globally is a key priority for Enterprise Ireland and by deploying cutting edge technologies to provide unified commerce solutions to the retail sector, the company has the potential to continue to successfully scale its operations in Ireland, the Eurozone and beyond. We look forward to working closely with Positive ProStrategy Retail to optimise their full growth potential, creating and sustaining jobs in Ireland.”

PPR’s clients include Primark, BWG and Windsor Motors.

TechCentral Reporters