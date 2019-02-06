Renaissance to start offering D3 security solutions

Partnership adds SOAR offering to security portfolio

Renaissance Contingency Service and D3 Security have begun a new partnership under the D3 Connected channel and partner programme.

The partnership will add D3’s security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) solution to Renaissance’s security offerings.

D3’s award-winning software brings together security orchestration, automation, incident response, and case management capabilities in a holistic platform, making it an exciting solution to launch in the Irish market.

As partners in the Connected programme, Renaissance and D3 will work together to strengthen customers’ cyber resilience, reduce security workload, eliminate redundant processes, and help overcome the widespread shortage of skilled cybersecurity analysts.

“The timing is perfect because of the increasing requirement to manage security incidents and responses. SOAR is underdeveloped in Ireland and having monitored this sector globally, we are excited that D3 Security have chosen to work with Renaissance as their Value Added Distributor in Ireland. We will deliver this technology through our established channel network throughout Ireland,” said Renaissance director Michael Conway.

With more than 200 integrations and hundreds of automated security actions, the D3 Platform integrates seamlessly with security solutions – including all leading SIEM, threat intelligence, endpoint protection, network security and data-loss prevention tools.

Renaissance customers will be able to use D3 to improve their security infrastructures by adding automation and orchestration to promote interoperability, reduce alert fatigue, and codify both incident response and compliance obligations.

TechCentral Reporters