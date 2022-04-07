Remove the weak links in your supply chain Operational changes have had a dramatic impact on customer experience Pro

To keep up with changing consumer shopping habits over the past 12 months, the transportation and logistics (T&L) industry has invested heavily in new technology.

According to the global report, Mobilizing the Delivery Workforce: State of Mobility in Transportation and Logistics, despite these investments there is still a long path ahead for T&L companies to realise the benefits. Without the expertise and ability to benefit from improved mobile tech systems, challenges in improving productivity, profitability, customer experience and return on investment will continue.

Mobile technology has been a major factor in the T&L industry for over 20 years and causes major shifts in operations around the world as mobile technology continues to innovate. These ongoing operational changes have had a dramatic impact on consumer experiences, and in how T&L organisations manage their operations.

In an industry that revolves around being able to provide your service faster, more efficiently and at a lower cost than your competition, mobile technology means more than just devices in your workers’ hands and throughout your supply chain. It means automating and eliminating manual and paper processes that create bottlenecks and risks for inaccurate information. These processes often lead to a loss of productivity that can be felt all the way downstream.

With most people around the world constantly connected and accessible 24/7 through the devices in their hands, the expectation on T&L organizations is that they are also meeting customer demands in real-time. But more mobile devices and apps means an increase in management complexity, including: security, remote support, app and content distribution, privacy and mobile device analytics.

Combined with an integrated business-critical mobility strategy, mobile technology can enable your organisation to realize performance gains, see an increase in worker productivity, an improvement in customer satisfaction, and most importantly, it can help ensure your business is always safe, connected and on time in times of crisis.

