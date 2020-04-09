Remote working: Ten tips for working from home for the first time

Stay productive and manage your expectations with these pointers Print Print Life

In association with Blacknight Solutions

With the global outbreak of Covid-19 many people have the opportunity to work from home for the first time, though often not out of choice. Offices are being cautious, events are being cancelled, and the global economy is starting to show some strain. This is a fast-moving situation with things changing every day. No matter where you are, you might find yourself unexpectedly working from home. If you’ve not done it before, this can be jarring.

It’s always important to follow the advice of the Department of Health. You can check out the latest updates on their website here.

Working from home is not like working in an office. And it’s easy to get complacent and comfortable in the one place where you’re most comfortable.

Here are 10 tips to make the most of working at home.

Follow your normal work routine

This is the most critical. It’s easy for your normal habits to break down when you’re in the comfort of your own home. This can hamper productivity. So, if you’re normally up at say 7am to get ready for work, then continue to do so. Have your breakfast, have your tea, get ready for the day. Then sit down to work when you normally would. Try to stick to your normal work hours as working from home. The hours can blur between home and work if you’re answering emails or tickets outside of work hours.

Always get dressed

You’re at home. It’s so tempting to just work in your pyjamas or your sloppiest tracksuit. I recommend always getting dressed, properly. You don’t need to put on a suit and tie, but get dressed like you would when you normally leave the house. I would even put socks and shoes on. Though it might be a bit weird to wear shoes in your own house. This sets a mental tone for the workday and allows you to follow your regular routine.

Have a workspace with a door

Working at home has just as many distractions, if not more than you would in an office setting. So, work in a room with a door, that you can shut. This helps keep house noises low for important conference calls, which are becoming the norm.

Plan snacks, meals and tea breaks

Most people are bad about eating during the workday anyway, but being at home is no excuse. You have everything there to eat, so eat properly. That means breakfast (before work, not after you’ve sat down to start). Take an hour break for lunch – make something nutritious (or not). In some European countries, you are required to have a lunch break anyway. Take the time. Also, plan in regular tea/coffee breaks in between meals. After an hour or two of intense work, get up and walk around the house to clear your mind.

Pet the pets

If you have pets, they will require a bit of extra management. A cat may or may not be pleased that you’re home during the day, but be sure to give them some extra pets. Set up a blanket or old sweatshirt on the desk as a makeshift bed for the cat – this keeps them out of your lap and off your keyboard but still in their presence. If they’re in your lap, you can’t type (and you won’t want to). Don’t let them in your lap.

While your cat will act indifferent to your extra presence, your dog will be very excited that you’re there. It will expect to played with abnd you don’t want disappoint by telling them to go away. But occasionally literally throw them a bone. They’ll be happy and reward you by laying at your feet (and possibly keeping them warm in colder climes). Try shutting a door when you have a video call, as pets will love to try and get on camera. Though this may prove popular with your co-workers if it happens.

Leave the TV off

Most workers don’t have a TV in the office, so don’t turn one on at home, either. The TV will simply distract you. And daytime TV is usually rubbish anyway. It’s sugary sweets for the mind. It will not help you focus in any way.

Blast some music

If you’re alone, take the chance to blast some music to get the work muscles pumping. If your family is Corona-quarantined with you – make sure you have a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones (and make sure they do too!). Then blast to your heart’s content.

Be ready for video calls

This plays into the first tip of being dressed for the day (and hair combed or styled). You may have to do video calls with your colleagues. It’s important to think about what will be in view of the camera. You can probably get away with a messy desk as that won’t be visible. But a pro tip is to always make sure the area behind you is clean, as that’s what others will see on a video call. A good way to test is to open Photo Booth on the Mac or a similar app on the PC and see what the camera sees.

Managing the kids

The hardest part of working from home is managing the needs and expectations of my kids. Thankfully, mine are both school-aged, so they’re usually gone all day. But if you’re stuck in the house because of Covid-19, chances are they will be too. So, be clear with them that you have to work. Give them things to do. Maybe sign them up for that new game they really want to play, that will keep them busy.

Keep tablets charged, computers on, a stack of DVDs at the ready, snacks easy to find, and TV’s tuned to the kids’ channels. Give them advance warning of important calls so they know to leave you alone or keep the screaming to a minimum.

And if the internet goes out, you’re all doomed.

Everyone needs to set expectations

As someone who works from home all the time, it can sometimes feel like you’re not doing enough. But as long as everyone – you, your bosses and your co-workers, have clear expectations, you can avoid the trap of thinking you’re never getting enough done. It’s also important to manage expectations with those you share your home with. Everyone has important work to do; you’re all going to have to work together to make sure it gets done. And yes, your kids and pets have expectations too (if you have them), though those are usually easier to meet. Remember to keep in regular touch with your other colleagues via Slack, Teams, Skype, Facetime etc.

Jonathan Thomas works for Blacknight doing international marketing and communications