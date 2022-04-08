Remitly to create 120 jobs as part of Cork expansion Digital financial services provider recently invested in office complex at Penrose Dock Trade

Digital financial services provider for immigrants and their families Remitly plans to increase operations in Cork, creating approximately 120 jobs over the next six months.

Remitly is currently hiring across a series of functions including, customer protection associates, compliance squad investigators, compliance analysts, program specialist and customer success team managers.

Established in Seattle in 2011, Remitly employs over 1,800 full-time equivalent employees either working out of its headquarters in Seattle, Washington, at one of our seven other office locations around the world, or remotely.

The mobile-first provider of remittances and financial services for immigrants has served over five million customers globally across more than 75 currencies.

In June 2020 Remitly established its Fraud and Compliance Centre of Excellence in Cork and in that time has grown to more than 100 employees.

“As Remitly continues to grow, we’re incredibly excited to nearly double the size of our talented team in Cork this year,” said Rene Yoakum, Chief Customer and People Officer at Remitly. “We are working to transform the way immigrants send money globally and doing it in a way that is truly customer centric. We look forward to welcoming 120 new Remitlians to the team who share our passion for serving customers, solving fascinating problems and having fun with talented colleagues.”

Remitly has recently taken nearly 20,000 sq ft at Penrose Dock, a new Grade-A office complex at the heart of Cork’s new docklands.

“We’ve already hired 110 employees in Cork and are currently recruiting for 120 additional roles, growing the Cork team to 230 team members this year,” said Fiona Nagle, director, global risk operations. “The opportunity to build the Cork team with local, and customer-focused talent is exciting.”

Dermot Kennedy, director, Ireland operations said: “IDA Ireland has supported our team in a business-friendly environment and has a strong record of collaboration found here. Industry alignment is also key and we have been able to partner with University College Cork and Cork Institute of Technology, which is exciting for us as we look to our future in Cork.”

