Re:Invent 2021: AWS offers three new capabilities for enterprise databases

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced three new database capabilities for business applications as part of this week’s Re:Invent 2021 event.

Customers now benefit from a managed database service that customises existing databases and operating systems, an optimized table class for Amazon DynamoDB for lowering storage costs, and a machine learning-powered service that diagnoses and remediates database performance issues.

According to AWS, the aforementioned database features will help businesses manage data cost-efficiently and at scale.

Amazon RDS Custom caters to business applications requiring customizable underlying databases and operating systems. The managed service automates administrative tasks such as capacity provisioning capacity, scaling, and backup, and is compatible with commercial databases including Oracle and MS SQL Server.

Furthermore, the Amazon DynamoDB Standard-Infrequent Access (Standard-IA) table class offers DynamoDB users a 60% reduction in costs for infrequently accessed table data. DynamoDB Standard table class, by contrast, offers up to 20% lower throughput costs than Standard-IA, making it the most cost-effective option for tables with high throughput.

Finally, Amazon DevOps Guru for RDS, a new machine learning-powered feature built into Amazon DevOps Guru, identifies and diagnoses performance bottlenecks and operational issues in a database, providing detailed recommendations on how to fix them.

NetApp SVP and GM of cloud volumes, Ronen Schwartz, said: “NetApp offers cloud services to enable organisations to easily run highly efficient, cost-effective relational database migration and operation programs from on premises to the cloud. However, some organisations running applications that require customisation to the database environment and operating system have been unable to move to a fully managed database service in the cloud due to the customisations these applications require”.

“With Amazon RDS Custom, these organisations now have a managed database service for applications that require operating system and database customisation. Organisations can run Amazon RDS Custom on NetApp ONTAP to benefit from advanced data protection, autonomous efficiencies, and continuous optimisations.”

