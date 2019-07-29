Reduce IT effort with centralised data back-up

And save yourself a headache, says Synology's Yeh

There is no short answer to the question “Where do you keep your data?” These days, business data is scattered across multiple platforms and devices, from servers to virtual machines, personal computers and cloud applications like G Suite or Office 365.

For IT and data managers, this presents several conundrums.

To ensure your data is secure, every device and platform needs to be backed up. However, since those different platforms might be compatible with specific back-up solutions, you might be forced to integrate multiple products from separate vendors, which leads to complexities – surveying each one’s limitations, product training, and contacting different teams for technical support.

To complicate things further, many back-up solutions that are currently available force you to purchase software from one provider and storage from another. That means you will end up paying for hardware costs and software license fees, which pile up when dealing with an office environment.

Centralised data backup with Synology

Fortunately, these days there are centralised backup solutions that allow your data to be backed up to one place. For example, Synology offers back-up software – Active Backup Suite – for free with their NAS products.

In addition to the peace of mind backing up your data to one central location, there are several other benefits to Synology’s Active Backup solution:

Centralised management

With the Active Backup Suite, you can back up hundreds of computers, servers, or virtual machines all from one server. This not only frees time and resources but also saves you the effort of setting up devices one by one, allowing you to focus on more important tasks. You can also access data from hundreds of devices from one simple console.

It is common for the same data to be saved across multiple devices and platforms. When backing up numerous devices, this redundant data consumes additional storage capacity. With Synology Active Backup’s built-in global deduplication technology, only one version of any repeated data is recorded, saving storage capacity and reducing resource consumption. How much? Results will vary, but Synology’s customer Shiseido successfully reduced storage consumption by more than 50%, from 58TB to 28TB.

When it comes to business’ data, you want to prepare for the unexpected. Having a back-up system in place eliminates the chance that your data will be gone for good in the event of disaster. But what about the time it takes to restore data after disaster strikes? To ensure business continuity, Synology Active Backup restores VMs in a flash with options to spin up the machine immediately without waiting for data to be copied back to a host. When there are problems with a personal computer or cloud service, individual employees can also restore personal emails and other files without needing to bother IT administrators.

Do more with your back-ups

In addition to obtaining peace of mind, Synology allows you to accomplish more and work smarter. With the ability to back up entire devices or virtual machines and power them up using Synology’s own Virtual Machine Manager, you can perform sandbox testing or evaluate new software upgrades before deploying them in a critical production environment.

Own your data

The greatest benefit to centralised data backup is the ability to own your backup, giving you maximum control of your data. This ownership not only brings you greater security but also the ability to be nimbler and use your data to find answers to your business’ most pressing challenges.

Jenn Yeh is product manager with Synology