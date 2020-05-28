Red Hat Runtimes adds Kubernetes-native Quarkus Java stack

Red Hat's middleware platform for cloud-native apps now incorporates Java microservices technology

Red Hat’s Quarkus, a Kubernetes-native Java stack, is now supported on the Red Hat Runtimes platform for developing cloud-native applications.

A build of Quarkus is now part of Red Hat Runtimes middleware and integrates with the Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes container platform for managing cloud deployments, Red Hat said this week.

Quarkus is intended for building lightweight, container-based microservices and serverless applications. Inclusion in Runtimes gives enterprise customers a version of the open source Java stack that is supported by Red Hat. Previously Quarkus had been available just with community support.

Quarkus tailors an application for the GraalVM polyglot virtual machine and HotSpot VM, with code changes able to be made on the fly. Plans for later this year call for building more products on top of the platform and compilation down to native code, enabling smaller images, containers, and runtimes; speed also could be improved.

Early adopters have used Quarkus in industries such as insurance and banking services.

IDG News Services