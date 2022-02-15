RDS hit by ransomware attack Breach occured on 8 February and affects commercial as well as personal data Life

The RDS has issued a statement confirming it has been the victim of a ransomware attack. The breach, which was discovered on 8 February, resulted in the extraction and encryption of the Society’s database, including names, addresses, telephone numbers and e-mail addresses. In a small number of cases bank details of companies the RDS has made payments to may have been stolen.

The incident has been referred to the Gardai and the Data Protection Commission. An unnamed cyber security company has also been brought in to aid the recovery effort.

“This incident is being thoroughly investigated by our IT partners, who have taken immediate and appropriate actions to restore our systems, reinforce existing security measures and mitigate its potential impact, as well as determine its origin,” said the statement.

Anyone concerned about how their personal information might be used against them in subsequent scams have been encouraged to visit the Citizens Information Bureau website.

This event is the latest in a string of high-profile ransomware attacks that has included the Health Service Executive last May and the Coombe Hospital this past December.

In the case of the HSE, access to the stolen data was restored after the Conti ransomware group handed over a decryption key without having received the €16.7 million ransom. According to a report in the Irish Times this software was considered a security risk and went unused. Speaking at the time HSE CEO Paul Reid said the attack had set some services back up to 40 years and the recovery effort wouild likely cost

TechCentral Reporters