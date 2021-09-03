RDI Hub’s Liam Cronin on the John McCarthy AI Summer School

Remembering an Irish connection to the history of AI Print Print Radio

This week Liam Cronin, chief executive of RDI Hub, explains all about this week’s John Mc Carthy AI Summer School, the man, the mission and this year’s theme of AI for wellness.

Back in the studio Niall and Dusty talk about the upcoming launch of Windows 11 and Google stalled return to office plan.

